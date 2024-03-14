Leveraging AI to streamline PR workflows, by Haroon Aremu

In everyday tasks, especially using smartphones or laptops for checking message spellings, using voice commands for music, or following GPS directions, all these involve artificial intelligence (AI). While these tools have existed for a while, modern AI is much more advanced. It can not only complete tasks but also learn and improve its abilities by analyzing information, making it even more powerful.

With its remarkable ability to think like a human and tackle everything from brainstorming to strategic planning, AI has become an indispensable ally in the PR practice, reshaping the way professionals craft their messages.

AI is a versatile powerhouse, which can provide tasks such as generating innovative ideas and crafting tailor-made press releases and reports.

AI in PR is an especially exciting area, with tools ranging from traditional chatbots to cutting-edge, comprehensive platforms like Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology, PR pros can now create personalized content at lightning speed, paving way for big-picture thinking and strategic approaches.

In a report by PRDaily and Accesswire, which caption about 200 PR respondents. ‘59% seek predictive analytics for PR planning.’

Pundits argued that among the commonly used AI tools used by PR is ChatGPT, the AI wizard has revolutionized how PR operates. With ChatGPT’s prompt input, tasks like building media lists and brainstorming content ideas have never been easier.

American Marketing AI Institute has also predicted that AI has created up to $2.6 trillion in business value in

marketing and sales alone.

AI, while incredibly powerful, it is not 100% perfect and it does not have emotions, it can also miss the mark on accuracy.

However, while AI may serve as distraction, one thing remains abundantly clear: human connection is irreplaceable. After all, no machine can match the warmth and empathy of a genuine human interaction.

Meanwhile, AI and human’s interaction make the dream of the team much easier. The deployment of both can boost efficiency, creativity and drives strategy. As the AI landscape continues to evolve, PR pros must embrace these changes wisely, leveraging technology as a tool to supercharge their skills and deliver impactful communication strategies in leveraging AI to streamline PR workflows the digital age.

As an intern in PR and marketing communications, the influence of AI in this field is undeniable. From advanced analytics to content generation, PR pros can deploy this tool to evaluate strategic decisions with precision.

Additionally, for personalized marketing campaigns, AI can also be deployed to elevate customer engagement, increase conversion rates, customer interactions, and enhancing brand loyalty.

Notwithstanding, implementing AI also comes to with its challenges. Data privacy concerns and the need for ongoing algorithm refinement present struggles that require proactive solutions. Yet, through collaborative efforts and a willingness to adapt, these obstacles can be overcome.

Haroon Aremu is a youth corps member with PRNigeria centre, and wrote in via: exponentumera@gmail.com.