Levante is preparing a bid for Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo.

The Nigeria international signed permanently for Leganes last summer from Chelsea and has shone this season.

Marca claimed Levante are in the market for a new centre-half signing and has Omeruo top of their shortlist.

Leganes coughed up €5 million for Omeruo and will insist on €10 million to €11 million to sell the defender this summer.

Omeruo has a contract to 2024 with Leganes and does not require a non-EU spot.