Let’s revolutionise education with AI – Galaxy Backbone boss 

A professor of Cybersecurity and Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone Limited, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, has called on African leaders to modernise and revolutionise education with Artificial Intelligence.

He made the call in Abuja at the maiden public lecture of the African School of Economics, The Pan-African University of Excellence.

The lecture, titled: “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Higher Education in Africa,” was held on January 30, 2025.

Adeyanju emphasised the importance of education in advancing sustainable development and achieving socio-economic growth.

He regretted that despite the progress that Africa has made in recent years, it is still constrained by backwardness in education, which has limited its capacity to compete with some other regions of the world.

The AI expert identified low teacher effectiveness and high out-of-school are some of the problems thwarting the educational development of Africans.

He then advocated for the integration of AI to address the challenges facing education in Africa.

According to Adeyanju: “AI can revolutionise African education through language learning, chatbots and virtual classrooms.

“It can also provide tailored learning experiences and improve access to quality education in remote areas.”

He recommended forging culturally grounded and ethical frameworks, empowering educators through comprehensive training, bridging digital divides with strategic initiatives, fostering indigenous AI solutions and addressing infrastructural deficits among others as part of the way forward for Africans to cope with the challenges of the future.

