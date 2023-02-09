Let’s make February 25 sacrosanct, Tinubu campaigner charges Nigerians

Well-meaning Nigerians and allies of Nigeria across the globe have been called upon to use all powers within their reach to ensure that the February 25 presidential election and all other elections hold as scheduled in order to forestall a total breakdown of law and order in the country.

Chairman, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Oyo State, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, said holding the presidential election on the 25th is the solution to all the lingering crises engulfing the nation.

Speaking on a popular radio program monitored by our correspondent in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, Olaosebikan said the election of February 25 was going to be a watershed in the history of Nigeria as its outcome would herald the outcast of the present evil doers and enemies of progress, retarding the growth of Nigeria.

Consequently, the journalist turned politician charged well-meaning Nigerians at all levels of governance, judiciary, military, police, captains of industry, business men and others as well to rise against the antics of the few plotting against the peaceful conduct of the general elections as scheduled, for their evil reasons.

Olaosebikan joined the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai, the Governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje, the APC Gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin and other notable Nigerians in attributing the sufferings being inflicted on Nigerians as the handiwork of some elements who did not want the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as President.

“Just as brilliantly explained by the Governors of Kaduna, Kano and many other prominent Nigerians, including the gubernatorial candidate of APC in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, it is clear that some elements within and outside the government are hell bent on stopping the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President, hence the orchestration of all these ill motivated policies. As they failed during the presidential primary, they would also fail now.

“They know that the overwhelming majority of Nigerians in all the zones of the country are going to vote for Asiwaju because of his competence, capacity and readiness to serve the people fairly, justly and equitably. It is also clear that Asiwaju is the only candidate that is campaigning rigorously, marketing himself to the people, moving energetically from state to state, holding rallies and consultations with critical stakeholders.

“Shocked with the level of popularity and acceptance already harvested by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu across the country, they now want to scuttle the democratic process. God and the well-meaning Nigerians would not allow them. We all must make February 25, sacrosanct.

“To call these people evil doers and enemies of the country is not out of place as they all know that Asiwaju with his track records and antecedents would do well as the President of Nigeria and take Nigeria to her rightful place in the comity of nations as the real giant of Africa.”