The Global Peace Foundation of Nigeria, an NGO, has appealed to Nigerians not to allow the #EndSARS protest destroy the unity and peace of the country.

The Country Director of GPFN, Rev. John Hayab, made the appeal in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Hayab said the protests had attracted a lot of support and sympathy, indicating that Nigeria’s democracy was maturing and that the citizens have a great role to play in decision making.

He said: “However, the latest destruction of properties allegedly by some hoodlums, who may have infiltrated the genuine protest, is condemnable by all lovers of peace.

“Accordingly, GPFN in promoting innovative leadership, appeals to all Nigerian youths not to allow their anger against SARS to destroy the country that they are the hopeful future leaders.

“GPF Nigeria recognises the strategic role of the youths as demonstrated in organising themselves to express their grievances to the government.

“Calling for an end to the brutality of SARS, especially the orderliness that the protest began with, but which, unfortunately has been disrupted.

“The call, therefore, is that while GPF commends the Nigerian youths who have truly shown that they are members of ‘One Family under God’, proving that there is hope for Nigeria with the youths taking the lead, highly informed and organised Nigerian youths must coordinate themselves to promote love, respect and togetherness for a better Nigeria.”

While calling for calm, the GPF appealed to the Federal Government not to allow the use of force by any armed police or soldier on the youths assembling for #EndSARS protest, but to pay great attention to their complaints.

Hayab said: “The leadership of the nation needs to work together with the youths to forge a peaceful society as we work to defeat COVID-19 pandemic that is not yet over.”