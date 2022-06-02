Let Buhari’s child be kidnapped and see if he doesn’t pay ransom — CAN Chairman

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has challenged those who criticised the Methodist Church in Nigeria for paying a ransom of N100 million for the freedom of its Prelate, Samuel Kanu-Uche, from kidnappers.

Adegbite, the Methodist Bishop of Ikeja, Lagos State, spoke at a news conference addressed by Kanu-Uche.

Recall that Kanu-Uche was released alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, and his (the Prelate’s) chaplain, 24 hours after they were kidnapped on Sunday evening.

Adegbite, reacting to the criticism of the church for paying the ransom, said even if it was the son of President Muhammadu Buhari that was kidnapped, money will exchange hands.

He said: “When he (Kanu-Uche) spoke with me and said: ‘My son, go and look for this money. It has to be paid,’ we tried everything humanly possible and God supported us.

“We appealed to good Methodist people and they gave us the money so that the Prelate will not sleep in the bush for the second night.

“He had no medications with him.

“They didn’t allow him to eat anything.

“For more than 12, 14 hours.

“He could have died.

“And what are we going to say to the world?

“Because of N100 million that we cannot pay?

“And he will retire very soon.

“That is why we are very passionate and we called on Ministers and Bishops.

“Then we started donation to the glory of God.

“The life of Prelate, Samuel Kanu-Uche, is bigger than N100 million.

“That money that we gave to them is the last one that they will take because it is blood money and God will descend on them until they realise that what they have done it evil.

“I will advice the President to allow one of his children to be kidnapped and we would see if he would pay ransom or not.

“What they do is that they pay ransom, but they lie.

“They deceive the world that they have not paid.

“They pay ransom.

“Every time and we can confirm that.

“They are liars and we can’t do that.

“ If we do that, then we are saying to God that we are not your children.

“We are children of God.

“Our yes must be yes and our no must be no.

“What we are experiencing currently in Nigeria is that the nation is already a failed state.

“There is no aspect of governance that we enjoy in our nation.

“Nigerians are not asking for too much.

“We want good road and security of lives and property, stable electricity and good education.

“Tell me the area that this government has scored 20 per cent.

“There’s none.

“The students are at home and one individual, the so-called Accountant General, has embezzled N170 billion under the watch of a president.

“And you call that a president.

“What is the meaning of that?

“And the system cannot detect that for so many years.

“And we say we are looking forward to another government again.

“What do they want to hand over?

“It is a big shame that we don’t have good leadership in our nation today.”