Leon Usigbe: I wish to be like my father, to love everybody – Son

The family of Dr Leon Usigbe, the late Abuja Bureau Chief of Nigerian Newspapers, whose remains were laid to rest on Saturday at his residence in Karshi, Abuja, amid tears and wailing, returned to church for Thanksgiving.

Dr. Usigbe, an accomplished and renowned journalist, passed on to glory on July 25 2025, 2025, after a brief illness.

Until his death, Usigbe was the State House Correspondent of Nigerian Tribune newspapers.

Speaking after the Thanksgiving service at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Karshi, Dr. Usigbe’s oldest son, Leroy, thanked the parishioners, relatives, friends and colleagues who came from far and wide to stand with the family in their hour of need, promising to love more people as his father did while alive.

He said: “We came to give thanks to God, thanks for the life of my dad, Dr. Leon Usigbe. That’s why we came here today, with family and friends, to give thanks for his life. Although he lived a short life, he lived a good life.

“I really appreciate them. I saw there was a huge turnout, there was a massive crowd. I was not expecting this much turnout. I know my dad knew a lot of people, but the crowd I saw, especially yesterday during the interment, was insane. I appreciate the love of everyone, and I hope, I wish them a safe journey back to where they came from. Because people came from far and wide. So I really thank them, I appreciate them, and I wish them a safe journey back.

“There’s quite a lot I have learnt from him after his death because the dad I knew inside, and the dad I knew outside, that people knew, is slightly different. But one thing that I would like to emulate now is how he loved everyone. I’m an introvert person, I’m quiet, I’m not someone that talks much. So I don’t have much, like, if I were to die tomorrow now, I can tell you, maybe like 20 people will come to see me. But there was a whole crowd for my dad.

“There was a whole, you know, so many people, so many people loved him. There were some people crying, I didn’t even know, you know. So now, now looking at all this, I’m like, I need to be more open, I need to converse more, I need to be more friendly with people and be less lonely. So from the turn of what I’ve seen, I’ve decided now to be more like him in that way, to love everybody.”

Leroy said it would take time for the family to heal from the loss, since the family is experiencing something of that nature for the first time, he advised those with parents alive to take photos and videos with them to keep, since mere memories fade.

“Well, I’d say time heals all, so, you know, with time we’ll get better. But yesterday was, it was a feeling that, unless you’ve experienced it, you can’t really tell. It’s like, you know, you cannot see people, when someone loses a loved one, you’re like, ah, my condolences. It’s just a phrase, my condolences. But when you experience it, you realize that this feeling is something that can’t really be put into words. It leaves a hole in your heart, knowing that, okay, there’s somebody there that’s not there anymore. So it leaves a giant hole in your heart and you can’t do anything about it.

“Crying obviously can’t do anything. Money can’t do nothing. Being angry can’t do anything. So you don’t know what to do with your emotions. You’re just there, just sad, angry, mad. You don’t even know who to be mad at, because he was sick. It’s not like he wanted to go, you know. He wanted to live. To tell that, okay, he was happy with life. He was just 62, you know. So the whole feeling we had yesterday was horrible. I can’t even lie. I felt really bad. But there are a lot of people and everybody keeps saying you should be strong. You should be strong. You just have to go. So, yes, it was bad. But with time, you’ll feel it will be better.

“Okay, so I am someone that takes pictures not so much, you know. So I would tell people that any opportunity you get, take photos or videos with your parents, take photos with your dad. There are multiple times he would just come to my house, you know, and just chill, just talk, blah, blah. And then that’s pretty much it. I don’t have pictures of all those things. It doesn’t matter. I was looking for a selfie with him. I don’t take selfies normally.

“I was even looking for a selfie with him, and I found only three. Just three selfies in my entire life with him, because I hardly take pictures. So I’d tell people, no matter how close you are with your parents, take pictures and videos. Those are the things you’ll look back on and cherish. Memories alone fade, pictures help you hold on to those moments,” he ended.

