Leon Goretzka signs new Bayern contract until 2026

Bayern Munich have confirmed midfielder Leon Goretzka has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 26-year-old had been tentatively linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena at the expiry of his contract, but the expectation was that he would extend his stay in Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann had previously said he was “confident” of Goretzka committing to Bayern and that’s exactly what he has done.

Taking to their official website, the dominators of the Bundesliga confirmed that he has inked a new contract running until 2026.

Speaking of why he wanted to stay, Goretzka remarked: “The team, the club and the environment are not just highly professional, but also familiar. This mixture is one of the things that guarantee success at this club. I’m very happy to be extending my contract until 2026.”

Bayern’s CEO, and legendary former goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn, added: “It’s crucial for the development of FC Bayern that we keep our top performers long-term.

“To be successful as a club, we need players who are permanently motivated – and Leon Goretzka doesn’t need to be told about motivation.

“He always wants to improve and has the ambition to shape an era at FC Bayern. This contract extension is also a sign Leon is convinced we’ll continue to be as successful in the future as we have been in the past.”

There was also a message of delight from Hasan Salihamidzic, who played in the same Bayern team as Kahn during the early 2000s.

“We’re very happy Leon Goretzka has extended his contract until 2026. Leon has become a key player at FC Bayern and a face of this team,” he said. “I’m very happy we’ll be working together for the next five years.

“Leon is a source of energy on and off the pitch. He has great technique and dynamism and is a particularly dangerous midfielder who can decide games.

“We’re delighted Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are the heart of our team and they will be on the ball for FC Bayern for many more years to come.”

Goretzka joined Bayern from Schalke three years ago, and has won the Bundesliga title in every season he has been at the club. He’s also tasted success in the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup – all of those triumphs coming during 2020.