After penning his much-awaited contract extension with Glasgow Rangers, Leon Balogun has revealed that his next target is to continue winning trophies.

The 32-year-old centre half-committed himself to a new one-year deal with the club on Friday after the club made it clear they wanted him to remain.

The former Mainz 05 man initially signed for Rangers on a one-year deal after his exit from Wigan Athletics last summer and has gone to make huge impressions.

Balogun helped Rangers clinched their 55th league title this season and it was his first-ever silverware at club level as well.

Speaking to Rangers TV after the new agreement, the German-born experienced defender said, he’s happy to pen the extension and he also wants to continue winning important trophies with the club.

He said: “It is a massive club.

“The trophies and the success in the past speak for themselves.

“I have been told that but I have realised now a little bit that this is one of the clubs that have the biggest support worldwide and it is just incredible to be part of that.

“I know this season was a bit difficult with all the restrictions and no fans in.

“I am a bit overwhelmed, to be honest – it is incredible and as I said, it is a massive club and I am super, super happy to be part of that and I am looking forward to bringing more success to the club, to the badge and not alone, with the team, and I think we have everything to go for it.

“The club has been through a lot and, in all fairness, I have not witnessed that – I have only seen the highs in this season.

“You improve every day and I want to remain part of that for as long as possible, and the next challenge will be to keep setting new limits to push that bar a bit higher.”