Rangers defender Leon Balogun has heaped praise on the club’s fans following their 3-0 win over St Mirren on Sunday.

He told the Rangers website: “MyGers is a great way for fans to feel closer than ever to the club. The scarf that comes with the adult MyGers Welcome Packs is really cool and is a nice way for supporters to show off the new crest.”

Meanwhile, Rangers fans have joined the club’s membership scheme in their numbers with 25,000 supporters signed up for MyGers.

The club decided to roll out the venture earlier this summer and fans have got right behind it to continue showing support to the Ibrox side.

With season ticket sales of more than 40,000, the membership scheme has now reached its own impressive milestone.

MyGers members are sorted into three categories depending on their previous spend with Rangers, including away games and European trips.

The club then have specific benefits for MyGers members which includes a welcome pack that comes with a scarf and pin badge.

