Leon Balogun reckons the Rangers defence is the best he has ever played in as Steven Gerrard’s side continue their remarkable shutout record.

The Gers recorded a 14th clean sheet from 17 matches this term as Alfredo Morelos netted the only goal of the game in the victory over Lech Poznan.

Hibernian, Motherwell and Galatasaray are the only sides to have scored against Rangers this season as they have made an impressive start to the campaign in the Premiership and Europa League.

And former Fortuna Düsseldorf, Mainz, Brighton and Wigan stopper Balogun has been delighted with their showings in a defensive sense.

He said: “This is probably the best defensive unit I’ve been part of in my career.

“It sounds odd because Wigan got relegated at the end of last season, but we had a good run of clean sheets as well when we were trying to stay up.

“I think what we’ve done at the moment is something we can be proud of as a team — but the season is long and there’s no need to get carried away.

“However, after nights like this when everybody’s had to dig deep, it’s OK if we enjoy it before we move to the next game.

“I’m new to the squad but the competition we have is something that should improve a team.

“We have great depth to the squad — there’s no loss of quality no matter who comes in and plays, and that’s something we can pride ourselves on.”