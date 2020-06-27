Leon Balogun has completed a permanent switch to Wigan Athletic.

The Nigerian international has impressed at the DW Stadium since his loan move in January, helping the Latics achieve four clean sheets in six Championship matches and move away from the relegation zone.

The 31-year-old defender had found first-team opportunities for Albion limited this season, making just one appearance in the EFL Cup victory at Bristol Rovers.

Albion boss Graham Potter said: “Leon has always been extremely professional and good to work with during my time at the club, but he was finding it hard to get the game time he would have liked.

“So the loan move to Wigan seemed to be a good move for everyone involved, and he has made a really positive impact there.

“We would like to thank him for his contribution over the last couple of years and we wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career.”

Balogun joined Albion in the summer of 2018, making 12 appearances in total.

He scored one goal for the club during that time, a memorable volley with his first touch in a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace.