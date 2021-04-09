Rangers star Leon Balogun has committed his future to the club by penning a one-year contract extension.

The defender has been an instant hit this season, helping claim the title after arriving from Wigan last summer.

The Nigeria cap, who has turned out 28 times for the side in all competition, will now remain at Ibrox until 2022.

The 32-year-old has been a key figure for Steven Gerrard this season in a defence that has conceded just 10 Premiership goals so far.

He told the official Rangers website: “Today is a very happy day and a very proud day announcing my contract has been extended for another year.

“I am proud to be a part of this amazing club and I felt that pretty early on I had fallen in love with the club and the working environment, the way the players and the management staff work and the way the club is a big family.

“I am happy and proud that I can call myself a Rangers player.”

Balogun’s gaffer Steven Gerrard was very approving of the deal, stating: “I am delighted to secure the services of Leon for another year. Leon has been a consistent performer for me this season and has played a key role in strengthening our defence.”