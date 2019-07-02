Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, has apologised for the mistake he made during Nigeria’s Super Eagles clash with Madagascar on Sunday in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria was defeated 2-0 by Madagascar in the group stage match on Sunday.

This was after recording a lone goal victory in each of their first two group matches.

Balogun, writing on his Twitter handle, said: “You can love me or either leave me, but I’m only human and I make mistakes. Try not to hold that against me tho. I accept full responsibility for my actions, so if you alll expect me to be perfect, I apologize for being human. No mistake’s too great to recover and bounce back.”