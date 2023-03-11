Lent: Priest preaches forgiveness for improved Christian life

The Catholic Priest in charge of Holy Spirit Church, Onireke, Lagos, Rev. Fr. Anthony Okereke, has urged Christians to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness for spiritual growth.

Okereke, a Soul Revival and Healing Gospel Preacher, made the call while celebrating an early morning Lent Mass Saturday.

He said the essence of the mass was to reposition Christian faithful so as to partake in the blessings of the Lent season.

The priest said the Lent seasons should be used by Christians to atone for their sins and be better positioned to communion with God.

Okereke said that the season was an important period in the life of every Christian, adding, ”it’s a time to make peace with God and humans”.

”The fasting and prayers that we undertake during Lent will be meaningless if we still harbour acrimonies against our neigbhours.

”If we expect God to forgive us of our misdeeds, we must first forgive those who have wronged us.

”We must remember that God created man in His own image and likeness, so we must begin to make peace with your fellow humans,” he said.

The Catholic clergy further urged Christians not to relent in praying for national unity, peace and development.

”If there is a man to pray, there is God to answer. Let us use the Lent season to seek the face of God,” he said.

Lent is a 40-day period of fasting and prayer which comes before Easter in the Christian calendar.

The 2023 Lent season which began on February 22, would end on April 6.