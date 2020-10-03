Lens secured a 2-0 win over Saint Etienne and moved up to second place in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The home team got their two goals through Gael Kakuta and Florian Sotoca after the visitors were hit with red cards for Timothee Kolodziejczak and Wahbi Khazri.

Kolo was the first to be sent off after conceding an early penalty kick with a clumsy tackle that injured Ignatius Ganago.

Referee Bastein Dechepy viewed a replay of the incident before brandishing the red card at the 29-year-old defender, with Kakuta firing Lens into the lead with the penalty kick.

Saint Etienne sent Khazri on in the second half but his first appearance of the season was a short-lived affair.

He was dismissed in the 64th minute for a lunging tackle on Jonathan Gradit as the two raced for a long ball.

Sotoca settled the game with a towering header from a corner-kick in the 81st minute to wrap up the victory which sent Lens up to second spot on 13 points.

They are now behind leaders Stade Rennes, who have a game in hand, on goal difference.

Saint Etienne are seventh on 10 points. (Reuters/NAN)