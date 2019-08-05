Lennox Lewis was in Brooklyn on Saturday night providing expert colour commentary for the PBC on Fox telecast.

In the main event, Adam Kownacki won a unanimous decision over Chris Arreola, who suffered a broken hand in the bout.

After the fight in a video captured by Fighthype.com, Lewis discussed the upcoming rematch between WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz is contractually obligated to give Joshua an immediate rematch at the venue of his choosing.

So far Ruiz has scoffed publicly at facing the Olympic gold medal medal winner on his home turf in the United Kingdom.

Their first fight took place in New York.

When asked about his preference for the host country, Lewis had a completely different idea.

“You know where I really want to see the fight? In Mexico baby,” said Lewis. “Why not? In the first time in history we have a heavyweight champion from Mexico. I would have never thought that was possible but to see Andy Ruiz do it in such a fine fashion why not? Give the fans in Mexico a chance to see the fight that didn’t get a chance to come to New York to see it.”

As for how the fight will play out, Lewis believes they Joshua has to make some major changes to walk out of the ring with his hand raised.

In the first fight Joshua floored Ruiz in the third round but was clipped himself when he recklessly went in for the kill. He would end up hitting the canvas 4 times before the referee waived off the fight.

“I think if they don’t fix what’s wrong with Anthony Joshua that Andy Ruiz wins that fight hands down,” Lewis opined.