An indigenous Nigerian energy company, Lekoil Nigeria Limited, has faulted the removal of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lekan Akinyanmi, as well as recent additions to the board of the company (Lekoil Cayman) by Metallon Corporation, a consortium, saying it did not follow due process.

According to a statement signed by one Oluwafisayo Ayodele, Senior Executive, Media & Communication, Caritas Communications Limited, Akinyanmi’s sack was announced on June 3, 2021.

But the firm said this decision is the culmination of efforts by Metallon Corporation to take control of Lekoil Cayman, as foreshadowed in the circular to shareholders of Lekoil Cayman on December 11, 2020.

It said that recent additions to the board of Lekoil Cayman should have been vetted and due diligence followed, as required by the AIM Rules and as would be normal for listed companies.

It lamented that seasoned oil sector executives and former directors with deep knowledge of the continent had resigned and they have been replaced with directors lacking industry expertise, or knowledge of the continent.

“Since the takeover of the board of Lekoil Cayman in January by Metallon Corporation, a South African mining company, and its collaborators, concerted efforts have been made to seize control of the assets of Lekoil Nigeria Limited. The decision to remove Mr. Akinyanmi is the latest outcome of this strategy,” it said.

The company argued that the procedure leading to the termination of Akinyanmi’s service is not compliant with the company’s corporate governance policies.

With the alleged appointment of unvetted new appointments to the board of Lekoil Cayman by the Metallon, it said it is clear that the majority of the board of Lekoil Cayman is failing persistently to comply with its corporate governance code.

It insisted that Akinyanmi remains on the board of Lekoil Nigeria Limited, and is, in fact, the Chief Executive Officer.

“Mr. Akinyanmi created and executed the vision of an independent indigenous Nigerian energy company that is Lekoil, for this generation and in this emerging market and he has always worked with the best interest of Lekoil shareholders in mind,” the statement reads.

It said that while it is currently taking legal counsel on the next step to take, it assured the numerous stakeholders, especially the Nigerian people, that the strategic national assets under its purview “will be protected by all legitimate means available to us.”