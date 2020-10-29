The Campaign for Democracy has denied giving a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army on the Lekki Tollgate shooting at #EndSARS protesters by Soldiers.

The CD, in a statement on Thursday, spoke against the backdrop of a statement signed by one Dede A. Uzor for and on behalf of Civil Society Groups, including CD, giving ultimatum to the government to speak on the issue.

The CD said: “We CD Southeast hereby disassociate ourselves from the said publication, and call on both the FG, Army and all states governments to disregard the ultimatum as given.

“Let the so called Dede Uzor produce a copy of the minutes of the meeting where it was agreed that the CD should take such action as going into giving ultimatum the Army and Federal Government.

“How can one person claim to be the National Publicity Secretary and at the same time Chairman Southeast of the CD?

“Does that mean that an organization as big as the CD lacks members for one person to occupy two positions?

“We will want to state here that Uzor is not the Southeast Chairman and not to talk of been the National Publicity Secretary of CD.

“We call on the Federal Government to investigate Uzor and his activities, as we suspects him working for a group to distrupt the effort of the government in bringing peace to the nation.

“Uzor is always looking for cheap source of income and publicity, therefore should not be taken serious.”