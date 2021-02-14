The Lagos State Police Command has condemned the molestation of arrested protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday.

The State Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, was quoted as having said this on the Command’s Twitter handle on Sunday.

Among those arrested by the police, arraigned and granted by the Lagos State Mobile Court in Oshodi were ace comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni.

The tweet by the Command said: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where some arrested ‘Endsars protesters’ were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who was piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyse the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu reiterates that, in as much the command is resolute in enforcing all laws in the state, it will not deviate from the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force and provisions of the law in discharging its duties; nothing that the command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for their unprofessional conduct.”