Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Chairman of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond, Femi Falana, said the group has been able to identify the Soldiers involved in the Lekki Tollgate, Lagos State shooting and their barracks.

Falana said this in an interview with Arise TV on Monday.

He said: “We have already identified the barracks where the soldiers left for Lekki.

“We have already identified the barracks.”

“The President was likely to have been told soldiers were ordered so I want to believe that’s why it was not addressed.

“They said it was a rumour but I think the facts are emerging now, that indeed soldiers went to Lekki, indeed they fired at protesters and indeed some of the protesters at least two have been officially acknowledged to have died from gunshot wounds.

“The Nigerian government has no respect for the rule of law and has ensured they stave off all forms of protests in the country.

“Every designated venue for protest in the country have been fenced by the government to prevent demonstrations.

“In Lagos, the Gani Fawehinmin Square has been fenced, while the Unity Fountain in Abuja has also been fenced.

“And the same government has said citizens have the right to protest.”