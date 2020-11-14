The Nigerian Army on Saturday denied going after celebrity disc jockey, Catherine Udeh popularly known as ‘DJ Switch’, who had live-streamed on Instagram, footage of the alleged shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate.

The Nigerian Army also told Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters that it is not after other #EndSARS protesters.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos spoke to the panel on behalf of the Nigerian Army.

“DJ Switch claimed the Army was looking for her. Nothing could be further from the truth. We have bigger fish to fry. That is, how to stabilise Lagos.

“There is a lot of misinformation against the Nigerian Army, and when you produce facts debunking the misinformation, all you get is abuse on social media.

“The social media campaign against the Nigerian Army has been wicked and atrocious in its dimension and filled with lies.

“It is being conducted as if officers and men of the Nigerian Army are from the moon or Pluto. The Nigerian Army will never turn against its citizens,” Taiwo said.

NAN reports that there have been unverified social media reports that DJ Switch has been granted asylum in Canada following alleged death threats over her involvement in the #EndSARS protest.