A former President of the Senate and Chair, African Politiea Institute, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed his displeasure over the use of force against the Lekki #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday night in Lagos State.

The former lawmaker disclosed this in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday.

Saraki said his heart bleeds for the country and it was disheartening this happened.

According to the former lawmaker, these are peaceful youth protesting to express legitimate concerns and it is unacceptable for any government to turn its weapons on its own young people.

He wrote: “What has happened in Lekki tonight is nothing but a massacre.

“This shooting must stop immediately and the security agents who carried out this exercise should be ordered to stop. No life of any Nigerian youth taking part in a peaceful protest deserves to be taken.

“This is not the Nigeria that we hope to leave for the next generation.

“Our young people are the future of our country.

“This is not the Nigeria we have worked for, striven for, prayed for and have sacrificed for.

“Dialogue is the only logical option in the current situation and not violence.

“Dialogue may take a longer time to work and it may appear frustrating.

“Still, as a leading member in the comity of nations, violent silencing of protesting youths cannot be an option for Nigeria.

“I appeal to the government to put an end to this shooting of protesters by security agents.

“We need to exercise great patience, restraint and compassion in handling the demands of these youths as they represent more than 50 percent of the population.

“Killing our defenceless youths is wrong, whatever the circumstance. Killing our youth is also killing our future as a nation.

“We must take a quick walk away from this.

“We must do all that is necessary to protect and engage with the youths on all issues.

“Let the shooting stop and let fruitful dialogue commence.

“Mr. President, this is what needs to be done.

“I appeal to you to do the right thing.”