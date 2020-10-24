The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with the people of Lagos and the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the recent incident at Lekki toll plaza and destruction of private and government properties in different parts of the State.

Tinubu said this on Saturday shortly after paying a condolence visit to Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Marina.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by his son, Seyi, said the “looting, carnage, burning and invasion of our police stations and stealing of arms and maiming the innocents” in Lagos State during the week “is handshake beyond the elbow.”

Tinubu, the first governor of Lagos State in the Fourth Republic, also debunked the report in some media, especially the social media, that he fled Nigeria for safety after the Tuesday shooting at Lekki Tollgate.

He said: “We have to separate those who suffered brutality in the hands of some SARS officers before the protests from those who suffered casualties due to shootings at the tollgate.

“For those who suffered from SARS, they should approach the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and present their case to the panel.

“The panel is independent and I trust the caliber and character of the people there.”

Making reference to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s handling of the protest before curfew was imposed, Tinubu said Sanwo-Olu did what he should have done under the circumstance.

He added that Sanwo-Olu, who is youth friendly, listened to the protesters and took their demands to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He said: “He (Sanwo-Olu) quickly went to Abuja with the five for five and the government immediately went into action.

“We saw on television that he delivered the message to Mr. President.

“The President didn’t say no.

“The President gave him an appointment within a few hours.

“That is responsive enough for people to go to town, but where are we getting the looting, the carnage, the burning and invasion of our police stations and stealing of arms and maiming the innocents.

“It is handshake beyond the elbow.”

Responding to the allegations that he flew out of the country immediately after the Lekki crisis, Tinubu said: “I didn’t go nowhere; I am a Lagosian.

“And I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos State and I am still a Jagaban.

“Whatever they think….

“Fake news is all over the place.

“They said my son, Seyi, was kidnapped.

“He is here (Tinubu pointed at his son).

“It is all a joke.”