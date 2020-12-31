The Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) on Thursday presented an appreciation letter and a Toyota Hilux to the Area J command of the Nigeria Police Force, to aid its operations.

President of the association, James Emadoye, said the donation was part of efforts of residents at rebuilding and encouraging the Nigeria Police Force, following the quagmire of the recent #EndSARS protests.

LERSA is an association of over 80 resident estates and major stakeholders along the Lekki axis, from the 1004 to the Epe areas, in Lagos.

Emadoye, while lauding the Nigeria Police Force, said it was the immediate outfit saddled with the responsibility of providing security and protection for the citizens in the constitution.

He urged well-meaning residents across the metropolis, to engage in selfless community service and corporate social responsibility, to make the environment better.

“Starting from 2019 with the Xenophobic quagmire, the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in March, all through to the wanton destructions arising from the #EndSars protest, LERSA has always shown great concern to the people around us.

“This is including the Nigeria Police Force, who are charged with the duty of protecting lives and properties of citizens.

“When LERSA noticed that the Ajiwe and other Police Stations around the Lekki corridor were highly affected by the hoodlums’ activities that followed the tollgate shooting, we immediately put some donations together, to provide immediate assistance to the police.

“Today, we have commenced the process of redeeming that promise that we made about two months ago, by the presentation of the Toyota Hilux to the police.

“It is our hope that the vehicle will help the men of the Area J Command in discharging their official duties and keeping more Nigerians safe,” he said.

Responding, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Area Commander, Area J, Ajah, ACP Gbolahan Olugbemi, said the gesture had energised members of the force in the discharge their duties.

He thanked the association for showing support during and immediately after the protest, and firmly standing by the force.

This, he said, had made the police to understand that it was important to the community.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe environment against the menace of miscreants around this area,” he said.