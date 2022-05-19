Lekki residents call for enforcement of ban on commercial motorcyclists

The Lekki Phase One Residents Association has urged the Lagos State Government not to wait until June 1 to enforce the ban on commercial motorcyclists, known as Okada riders, in parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government on Wednesday banned commercial motorcyclists.

They were banned from operating in six local government areas of the state.

The affected local councils are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

LERA made the call at a news conference held on Thursday in Lagos after some residents took to the streets of Lekki Phase 1 to express their grievances over the menace of Okada riders.

The residents displayed placards with inscriptions such as: Lekki Phase 1 Says no to Okada; and Let’s take back Lekki Phase 1.

They were reacting to a recent incident that occurred on Admiralty Way, Lekki, where the death of a Sound Engineer, David Umoh, on May 12, was linked to suspected motorcyclists.

The Chairman of LERA, Yomi Idowu, at the news conference said there was the need for immediate enforcement of the ban.

Idowu said: “We sincerely appreciate and thank the Lagos State Government for being proactive and taking a stand on the total ban of ‘okadas’.

“The government has called for the ban from June 1, but we the residents of Lekki Phase 1, cannot risk the lives of all her residents and have okadas running free in our neighbourhood.

“If you recall, the state government had called for the ban on commercial motorcyclists two years ago, but to our chagrin, this was not properly enforced and soon the menace returned.

“We are, therefore, taking proactive measures and are calling for this ban to commence with immediate effect; we choose to live and say no to okadas on our roads and streets.”

The Chairman said that the association would take every step to ensure that the government law banning okadas from the roads was fully respected and strictly adhered to by all residents.

He stressed the importance of street gates, appealing to the Ministry of Transportation to work with the association in order to maintain, erect and sustain them, for the safety of the residents.

“We also call upon the Ministry of Physical Planning and New Towns Development Authority to carry out raids on incomplete buildings to flush out hoodlums and miscreants that use these places as hideouts,” Idowu said.

The chairman said that security was very important in the society.

“Our lives matter, and we will continue to do our utmost best to ensure the lives and properties of our residents are protected,” he said.