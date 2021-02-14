Instagram comedian, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, who was arrested at the Lekki Tollgate protest alongside 39 other #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters, has released a video saying they were beaten and dehumanised by the Nigerian Police.

Mr Macaroni spoke in a video on his Instagram page on Sunday.

According to him, the policemen told them at the station that they would have killed them if it was in the night and nothing would have happened.

He said he has bruises all over his body and was heading to the hospital to check himself.

He also said his two phones were smashed by the policemen.

Macaroni has since been released and back home, but said it was a traumatic experience.

He said: “I’m going to the hospital for a complete check.

“I have bruises all over.

“Them beat me, them beat me well, them say I go get sense.”

Mr Macaroni called out the government for its action towards protesters.

He said: “The government is responsible for protection.

“So, let me ask: you had over 200 policemen out there yesterday, and you want to tell me you could not guarantee a peaceful protest if there was going to be one?

“It shows that you guys are irresponsible, all of you are irresponsible.”

Mr Macaroni said he is certain the police would have killed protesters if word had not already gone out that they had arrested some people and were detaining them.

He said: “If word was not out that people were already being arrested, if word was not out, people would have died clean and clear.

“They were saying it.

“They were telling us that ‘we’ll shoot you, nothing will happen. If it was night, all of una for don die.’”

Mr Macaroni denied allegations that he collected money from former Vice President and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, to speak against the Buhari Government.

He went on to curse those making the allegations.

He further thanked the lawyers and everyone who played a part in getting him released and said he will speak further after getting medical attention.