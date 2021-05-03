The Federal Government has said the Lekki Deep Seaport will be a substantial game-changer in Nigeria’s maritime economy with corresponding advantages to the West and Central sub-regions of Africa.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Dr. Magdalene Ajani disclosed this in a statement by Anastasia Ogbonna, Assistant Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry.

Ajani made this known when she led a Ministerial Team on a quarterly inspection of the progress of work on the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos.

According to her, the developers were working assiduously to meet the deadline of the fourth quarter of 2022 for commencement of commercial operations as directed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The permanent secretary was accompanied on the inspection by the Director, Maritime Services, Awal Suleiman, Director, Legal Services, Pius Oteh, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello.

Others include the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala- Usman, Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration, and Safety Agency, Bashir Jamoh, and other technical officers from the Ministry and the agencies.