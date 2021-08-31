Lekan Salami Stadium one of the best in the country – Project Manager

The newly remodeled Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan has been described as one of the best in Nigeria, fit to host both national and international sporting events.

Mr Femi James, the Project Manager, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited, who made the remarks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Ibadan, added that the 10,000-capacity stadium, which is 95 percent completed, would be inaugurated on September 1 by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

“It is 10,000 capacity. Originally, we met about 8,900 which we have increased to 10,000 to meet the international standards.

“Right now, this is one of the best stadia in the country and it is fit to host any national and international matches,” he said.

A novelty match between Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan and NK Tabor Sezana, a Slovenian football club, has been slated to highlight the inauguration of the stadium.

James said that at inception of construction work at the stadium, it had no roof or tartan track, while the score board and flood lights were not functioning.

“As we talk, there is a roof over the spectators’ stand, there are four modern flood lights and the score board is working.

“The dressing rooms were two, now we have four standard dressing rooms.

“The tartan track I am standing on now is of Olympic standard. The pitch ahead of me here is natural grass.

“The new building is a composite that houses a gymnasium, wrestling, boxing and kick boxing rings. It is a brand new structure that is also at about 90 percent completion,” he said.

James said that there was no generating set when the remodelling work commenced at the stadia, but that two brand new 500KVA generating sets have now been installed.

“It is going to generate lots of income for the state through ticketing, rent and hospitality. It will also engage unemployed youths in the state.

“This place has been linked to the public water line which is running fine. We have sunk about three boreholes. We expect that services will run smoothly and the pitch would be properly watered.

“We intend to maintain this place for about one year during which we would have shown the council or management what they need to attend to,” James added.

He also said that there were other projects ongoing outside the main bowl of the stadium, while some are almost completed.

Hon. Olugbenga Adewusi, the Chairman, Oyo State Sports Council, said the project had started attracting corporate bodies in the state.

“Let me just tell you confidently, from about three days ago, some corporate bodies have been coming to brand their products here.

“The governor has discussed with the contractor to teach us how to maintain it for a year, after which we will employ people to do what we have been taught,” he said.

Adewusi assured the people of adequate security at the stadium, after its completion and inauguration.