Fulham will have to pay £15 million to turn Ademola Lookman’s loan spell from Red Bull Leipzig into a permanent deal, according to report.

The nippy winger has starred in his loan spell at Craven Cottage and Fulham boss Scott Parker hinted last week that he would be looking to conclude a deal to bring him back to London permanently.

The ex-Everton winger has shrugged off the disappointment of a pitiful Paneka penalty that cost Fulham a point at West Ham earlier in the season to become one of the first names on Parker’s teamsheet in a reshaped Whites line-up.

Lookman opened his Fulham account with a stunning individual goal at Sheffield United and grabbed the crucial opening goal in the Whites’ surprise away win at high-flying Leicester City.

The 23-year-old has also added three assists and his form has meant that Leipzig will look to claw back as much of the £16 million they paid Everton for his services in July 2019 following a successful loan spell in Germany.