Leicester City are reportedly interested in AC Milan target Noni Madueke, who currently plays in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven.

RB Leipzig and Lille are also believed to be interested in the England Under-21 international, and PSV are bracing themselves for bids for the youngster as the clubs interested in him are likely to offer Champions League group-stage football.

This season, Madueke has netted nine times and provided eight assists for his teammates, which have helped the team to second in the Eredivisie, placing PSV in the qualification rounds for the Champions League next season.

According to the Daily Mail, Brendan Rodgers wanted to sign the 19-year-old during his time at Celtic but Madueke opted for a move to PSV after coming through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur.

It is believed that the Dutch club value the winger at £15 million with his current contract at the Philips Stadion running until 2024.

Madueke never made a first-team appearance for Spurs, with this season being his first in senior football.