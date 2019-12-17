Leicester is set to reject offers for striker Kelechi Iheanacho, according to The Telegraph.

Crystal Palace and Villa have been linked with the forward over a January loan switch, but Brendan Rodgers plans to keep the forward at the club.

Iheanacho has forced his way into the Leicester side recently, despite being hauled off against Norwich at the weekend before half-time after an incident which enraged the Canaries players and fans.

However, despite appearing little last season, Rodgers does see a future for him at the club, and wants to keep him as backup to Jamie Vardy.

This means a loan move away from the club in January is fairly unlikely unless Leicester bring someone else in.

Villa are in need of a striker, but Iheanacho’s goal record seemingly isn’t the best on the face of it.

Therefore, Villa should really be looking elsewhere to sign a striker this January.