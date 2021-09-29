Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw, Sparta Prague vs Rangers, other UEFA Europa League games live on DSTV and GOTV

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 2 action from the UEFA Europa League, with matches scheduled for Thursday, 30th September 2021.

The early evening slate of games is headlined by Sparta Prague hosting Scottish champions Rangers at 5:45pm on SuperSport Variety 2 (DStv channel 207) and Monaco travelling to Spain to face Real Sociedad at 5:45pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32), while Leicester City have a lengthy trip to Poland to take on Legia Warsaw at 5:45pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203). There will also be no love lost for the meeting of Fenerbahce and Olympiakos at 5:45pm on SuperSport Variety 1 (DStv channel 206).

Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers, has called on his team to learn from their mistakes in a 2-2 draw with Napoli in which they gave away a two-goal lead: “There are things for us to improve on at this level against top teams and one is keeping the ball better,” he said. “The crime is not giving away the two goals; the crime is if you don’t learn. It is something I am sure this young team will do: learn.”

The night kick-offs feature a potential thriller between Olympique Marseille and Galatasaray at the Velodrome at 8pm on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31), which is renowned for its incredible atmosphere, while Lazio will look to get the better of Lokomotiv Moscow in the Italian capital city at 8pm on SuperSport Variety 2.

West Ham United will welcome Rapid Vienna to the London Stadium at 8pm on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Football, which will surely be buzzing for the return to European football for the Hammers, while Celtic will face a tough challenge in Glasgow when a potent Bayer Leverkusen head to Scotland at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga.

Celtic ended on the wrong side of a 4-3 thriller against Real Betis, with manager Ange Postecoglu insisting that his side’s determination to play positive football will benefit them in the long run:

“You can come here and get a 0- 0 draw [but] that ain’t gonna please me,” he explained. “I would rather we played the football we played tonight. We will get better at it and, when we do, I think we’ll get the rewards as well.”