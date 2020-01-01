Leicester City Football Club striker Ayoze Perez came back to haunt former team Newcastle United on Wednesday, with a goal and an assist for midfielder James Maddison.

His efforts helped the Foxes to ease to a 3-0 victory and cut the gap to runaway 2019/2020 English Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The win meant that Brendan Rodgers’ second-placed side have 45 points from 21 matches, 10 points behind Liverpool who have two games in hand and host Sheffield United on Thursday.

Leicester made light of Jamie Vardy’s absence due to a calf injury as Perez pounced on a poor pass across the back line from Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune.

He rode a tackle from Fabian Schar before slotting past Martin Dubravka in the 36th minute.

Lejeune was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons again as his poor clearance found its way to Perez who fed Maddison three minutes later.

The England international blasted in a left-footed shot from distance.

The double blow came shortly after Newcastle United had missed the chance to take the lead through Brazilian forward Joelinton.

He had sprinted onto a pass over the top of the Leicester City defence but failed to beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with two attempts.

With Newcastle United reduced to 10 men after using up their three substitutions and Schar unable to play due to injury, Leicester City made it 3-0 in the 87th minute.

They scored through Hamza Choudhury who curled in a shot from outside the penalty area.