Leicester City sacks Shakespeare

Leicester City have sacked their manager, Craig Shakespeare.

Shakespeare took over the club from Claudio Ranieri after he was sacked last February.

In the summer, the club gave him the job on a permanent basis.

However their relationship has deteriorated and Shakespeare has been relieved of his duties.

The Foxes have won just one of their first eight league games, while losing four – a run that has seen them fall into the relegation zone for the first time since April 2015, when Nigel Pearson was manager.

Shakespeare took interim charge of the side at the end of February following Claudio Ranieri’s dismissal, having served as assistant manager to the Italian and Pearson since 2011.

After guiding them to a 12th-placed finish courtesy of seven wins in their final 13 games of the season, Shakespeare was awarded the job on a permanent basis over the summer on a three-year deal.

Shakespeare praised his side’s “spirit” and “resilience” last night after they salvaged a point from their home encounter with West Bromwich Albion.