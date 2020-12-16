The Nigeria Football Federation and former Premier League champions, Leicester City, have felicitated with Super Eagles’ midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, on his 24th birthday.

Both country and club celebrated the player via their official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

@TheNff tweeted: “Happy birthday to @NGSuperEaglesmidfield general, @Ndidi25.

“Have a good one, Wilf!”

In a similar vein, Leicester City wrote: “Happy 24th birthday, @Ndidi25.”

Ndidi was called up to the Senior Nigeria national football team in 2015, making his debut in the friendly game against DR Congo, and playing again a few days later in the 3-0 win against Cameroon, when he replaced John Obi Mikel in the 63rd minute.

In May 2019, Ndidi married his longtime girlfriend Dinma Fortune in Abuja.

He also started studying for a degree in Business and Management at De Montfort University.