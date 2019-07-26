Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed exactly when Wilfred Ndidi will return to the club.

The Foxes midfielder is currently on holiday having been given extra time off this summer due to his international commitments.

Ndidi competed at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with Nigeria, finishing third.

And that means he won’t have to report back at Belvoir Drive until just over a week before the start of the new season.

“He will be back towards the Atalanta game,” Brendan Rodgers revealed.

“He won’t be involved in that, but he will be training for a few days before that.

“He will be available for the first game.”

City kick off their campaign against fellow Midlanders Wolves on August 11th, by which time Ndidi will have a full week’s training under his belt.