Leicester City are eyeing PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke.

The Daily Mail says Leicester have made an enquiry for the exciting England under-21 winger who is valued at around £15m.

And Madueke is set to be at the centre of a battle for his signature this summer with AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Lille also joining the race to sign the 19-year-old.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is a long-term of admirer of former Tottenham youngster Madueke.

Celtic wanted to sign Madueke during Rodgers’ time at the club but the youngster opted to move for Holland.

Madueke has been one of Europe’s most effective English attacking players this season, maximising his game time to score nine times and set up eight more goals in 29 appearances.