An evaluation programme known as Legislative Watch by leading pro-Democracy Group, Kwara Must Change, to assess legislators’ performance will issue result card to all Kwara State legislators.

The result card shall also be presented to their political parties, opposition parties, traditional leaders, religious leaders and community associations.

This was made known on Saturday by the Convener of Kwara Must Change, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, while responding to questions about the Legislative Watch assessment during a radio programme on Midland FM in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to Hamzat, Legislative Watch has made it impossible for any lawmaker to hide from accountability because whether they give account or not, their Legislative Watch result card will show their performance.

Hamzat explained that each lawmaker will have a result card, which will not only be presented to the lawmakers themselves, but also to their political parties, opposition parties, media, Non-Governmental Organisations, community associations and the general public.

He added that Legislative Watch will not only be made an elite document for intellectual conversation, it would also be taken to the grassroots for each community to be fully sensitised about the performance of those they elected to represent them, adding: “And we believe this would shape future conduct during election, both within the parties and during general election.”

