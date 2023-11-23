Legislation for ONSA to employ staff directly suffers setback

A bill seeking for the Office of National Security Adviser to recruit staff directly on Thursday suffered a setback on the floor of the Senate.

The bill was sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Intelligence and National Security , Buba Shehu.

The bill was initially supported by some Senators like Senator Adams Oshiomhole , Senator Osita Izunaso until Senator Seriake Dickson kicked against the proposal due to sensitivity of the office.

Senator Dickson warned the Senate to be careful before going ahead with the passage of the bill because of the sensitivity of the Office of National Security Adviser.

Senator Eninnaya Abaribe backed Senator Dickson, explaining that most of the officers in the ONSA were seconded from various security agencies and the Senate should be careful with a situation whereby there would be clashes between the permanent staff and officers on secondment.

Leading debate on the bill before it was stepped down, Senator Buba said that the passage of the bill into law would strengthen the ONSA to perform effectively.

He lamented that contract staffing as currently obtained in ONSA does not provide the right career prospects and job security for attracting, employing and retaining highly competent Nigerians to work in a joint national security space.

Also Read:

He said, “This bill proposes that the National Security Adviser, subject to the approval of the President, appoint such number of staff as he deems necessary and expedient for the proper and efficient performance of the functions of his office, centres and programmes established under the Office in line with extant laws and regulations.

“The bill also proposes the pathway for staff discipline and regulation, pension, gratuity and retirement benefits for permanent staff other than those seconded from the services.”