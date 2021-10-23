Legal year 2021/2022: Ekiti vows digitalisation of courts, welfare of judges

The Ekiti State Government has reiterated its commitment towards digitalising all courts in Ekiti State provision of adequate working tools for judges among others.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, represented by his Deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, made the promise on Friday in Ado Ekiti.

Fayemi spoke during the opening of the legal year for year 2021/2022.

He said he will seek continuous and harmonious relationship among judiciary and other arms of government, and congratulated the judiciary for witnessing another Legal year.

Declaring the new legal year open, the Ekiti State Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye, said following the enactment of Ekiti State Judiciary Fund Management Law, 2021, Ekiti State Judiciary is on track to henceforth enjoy a measure of financial autonomy.

Adeyeye said a total of 3,794 cases are pending across High, Magistrate and Customary courts in Ekiti State at the end of the Legal year in August, 2021.

Adeyeye said measures are already being put in place to accommodate Information and Communication Technology in court processes, including e-filing, virtual court sitting, online record processes, indicating that efforts are on to create a data base of all cases and judgments where such can be assessed online through the data base on judiciary website.

He promised to improve welfare of all staff within available resources and solicited for symbiotic relationship among members of the bar and bench to achieve the goal of effective justice delivery.

Earlier in his sermon at a special church thanksgiving at Emmanuel Anglican Cathedral in Ado Ekiti, Bishop Christopher Omotunde charged the judges and others in the administration of justice to seek God’s face for wisdom in judging between humanity.

The Bishop urged the police to be professional in carrying out their duties and turn a new leaf in this new legal year, adding: “The position we occupied today is transient.”

Dignitaries at the special court sitting included the Deputy Governor, Egbeyemi; former Attorney Generals and Commissioners for Justice in Ekiti State, Dayo Akinlaja (SAN) and Obafemi Adewale (SAN); members of the Nigerian Bar Association within and outside Ekiti State; and traditional rulers.