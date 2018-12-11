Legal Aid Council launches call centre for pro bono legal services, access to justice

The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja inaugurated a call centre to strengthen ties with relevant stakeholders in the bid to provide pro bono legal services and access to justice to indigent and underserved.

The Director General of the Council, Joy Bob-Manuel, as part of an awareness programme to inform the public on the services of the council, said the centre would enhance access to justice.

Bob-Manuel said: “The main aim of the call centre is to bring access to justice to the door steps of the council’s prospective clients, at no cost as the clients will be calling through toll free dedicated lines.

“The call centre will function properly because the council has trained a good number of staff who will listen patiently to the client’s complain and communicate to the appropriate quarters for immediate response.”

The numbers to call, she said, are 07082917751, 09083773158 and 08140287714.

“We are repositioning the council to build a new Nigerian nation where there is equal access to justice for all irrespective of means,” she said.

Bob- Manuel said that LACON will remain the leading and pro-active provider of free, qualitative and timely legal aid services in Nigeria, ensuring social justice and the emancipation of the oppressed, reprieve to the weak and vulnerable thereby giving voice to the voiceless.

The News Agency reports that awareness of the existence of the call centre was carried to Wuse Modern Market and some streets of Abuja.