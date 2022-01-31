Leeds United want Moses Simon

Leeds United is among the clubs to have approached Nantes for their exciting forward, Moses Simon.

Simon enjoyed a spectacular January in Cameroon, where he helped the Super Eagles record three wins in four matches at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 26-year-old was, by some clear distance, Nigeria’s most excellent footballer at the tournament, making it into the competition’s team of the group stage.

Before then, Simon had been Nantes’ top performer, producing one match-winning display after another and contributing two goals and six assists to the Canary’s Ligue 1 cause.

Simon’s excellent showings appear to have caught the eyes of onlookers at Leeds United, with the Marcelo Bielsa-led side believed to be making a solid push to sign the Nigerian winger before the winter transfer window shuts in the next few days.

Nantes, however, has no intention of letting Simon leave France on the cheap, especially with his contract not expiring for another two and a half years.

The French Ligue 1 side considers the winger unsellable and will only sanction a sale if a considerable offer in the region of €20m comes in.

Simon joined Nantes permanently in 2020 for €5 million from Spanish La Liga side, Levante, following an impressive year on loan.

The former KAA Gent star is currently valued at €9 million.

—