Leeds United to pounce for Ola Aina

Leeds United target Ola Aina is looking to move clubs in the summer transfer window.

The Nigerian is hoping to move on from Torino, where he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Aina is looking to move to England, as he is a huge fan of the Premier League.

The ex-Chelsea academy graduate has spent time at Hull City and Fulham, while he managed 106 games for Torino since arriving from the Blues in 2018.

The right-back even played at youth level for England, and is now eyeing a return to the country.

Leeds may see him as a cut price option to bolster their squad depth.