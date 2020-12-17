Leeds United are reportedly set to miss out on a loan deal for Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori, with the centre-back instead expected to join Rennes for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 22-year-old has only made one Premier League appearance for the Blues during the current season, having fallen down the pecking order following Thiago Silva’s arrival.

Leeds have been linked with a January move for the England international, but according to talkSPORT, the Whites have missed out on a deal as the defender is heading for Rennes.

The report claimed that West Ham United came close to signing Tomori on a short-term deal over the summer, but the player ultimately decided to reject a switch to the London Stadium.

The Englishman’s only other two appearances this season came in the EFL Cup towards the end of September, while he was an unused substitute in all six of Chelsea’s Champions League group-stage games.

Tomori has a contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2024.