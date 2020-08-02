Leeds United is reportedly contemplating whether to enter the race to sign Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis.

After netting a double against Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this season, Dennis was quickly linked with a future transfer to the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United are said to be monitoring the situation ahead of potentially moving for the £22 million-rated player.

However, according to Voetbalkrant, Leeds have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the 22-year-old.

Having earned a return to the top flight, the Yorkshire giants are expected to bring in at least one new frontman before the beginning of the new campaign in September.

While Dennis still has two years left on his contract, Brugge boss Philippe Clement has previously acknowledged that the club’s star man is likely to leave this summer.