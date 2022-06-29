Leeds move to block Moses Simon’s Nice deal

Leeds United is in competition with Ligue 1 side, Nice to sign Nantes forward Moses Simon, according to a report in France.

Leeds is chasing a number of reinforcements this summer with Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips set to leave Elland Road. Raphinha is closing in on a move to Chelsea, while Man City is close to wrapping up a deal for Phillips.

City has agreed a fee of around £42m for Phillips. While Leeds are holding out for £65m for the Brazilian Raphinha.

Some of that income will be put back into the team, although Leeds has already spent £50m this summer on three signings.

Simon, 26, is a Nigeria international, who can play all across the frontline. He is right footed, although he played the majority of last season on the left wing.

The winger scored six goals and grabbed eight assists from 30 Ligue 1 games last season. And he looks like an option to replace Raphinha.

RMC Sport, via Sport Witness, reported the player is “attracting interest” and Leeds is one of the clubs who are interested.

Nice is also chasing the forward, who impressed last term and who was linked with Newcastle most recently.

Nantes deputy general manager, Franck Kita has stated the player will be sold “if there are very interesting offers on the table for him.

But Victor Orta will have to move quickly to invest the money expected from Phillips and Raphinha because Nice have a deal in place.

The report claimed Nice has an agreement in place with Nantes. Exactly what that deal looks like is not revealed. But Newcastle was reportedly ready to pay £17m and £100,000-a-week for Simon this summer.

Whether Leeds has to wait until they have banked the money for Phillips or Raphinha before making an approach is unclear.

New Leeds boss, Jesse Marsch is believed to be looking for at least three new recruits.