Lecturer, student shot dead at Lagos College of Education, police react

Suspected cultists have killed a lecturer and a student at the Michael Otedola College of Primary Health Education, Epe, Lagos State.

The lecturer was said to have been killed around Poka Town on Friday, while the student, who was chased by his assailants, was killed inside a church he ran to on Wednesday.

The lecturer was identified as Ahmed Saheed and the student as Rasak Bakare.

However, Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, said the command was only aware of the student’s murder, explaining that it was a clash between rival cult groups.

Odumosu said: “It was a case of rival cult groups.

“They chased the student and he ran into a church where they killed him.

“I do not have any information on the lecturer.”

It was gathered that the murder caused unease in the community as the Odo-Noforija traditional ruler, Oba Babatunde Ogunlaja, and lawmakers from the area expressed worry over the incidents.

Ogunlaja urged the school to install Closed Circuit Television cameras within and around its premises, just as he appealed for the deployment of more security operatives to the community.

He asked the state government to reconstruct the collapsed fence of the institution.

