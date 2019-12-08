A Lecturer with the Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr. Nicholas Igbokwe, has been found dead in his office.

The lecturer’s lifeless body was said to have been discovered in his office on Saturday morning.

Igbokwe, according to available information, was a lecturer in the Physical and Health Education Department of the university.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olanrewaju, confirmed the development on Saturday.

Olanrewaju told Sunday PUNCH: “I have not been fully briefed regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

“From the information available to me, he was rushed to the OAU Health Centre, but he died before getting to the facility.”