Lecturer docked for sexual assault

A 47-year-old senior lecturer, Rasaq Kareem, was on Friday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged sexual assault.

The police charged Kareem, who lives in Agege, Lagos with sexual assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 22, 2022 at the Lagos State Science and Technology, Ikorodu, Lagos,

Akeem said that the complainant, 19, went to the defendant ‘s office to submit an assignment and he shut the door.

The police said that the defendant attempted to remove the woman’s clothes and when she resisted, he forced her hands on his private part.

Akeem also said that the defendant touched the woman’s breast.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, B. O Osunsanmi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until March 16 for legal advice from the office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.